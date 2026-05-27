Fintechs seek 'safe harbour' provision as regulatory waters turn choppy

A safe harbour provision would shield entities from liabilities or penalties, including retrospective ones, provided they comply with clearly defined regulatory and compliance requirements.
“There has to be a safe harbour for licensed entities which have followed all the norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said Vishwas Patel, director, Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA), a self-regulatory body for the payment system operator (PSO) sector.
The push for a safe harbour provision comes at a time when companies are seeking greater operational certainty within the ecosystem amid concerns over the risk of retrospective regulatory or tax action especially in a multi-layered ecosystem.