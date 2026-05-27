Fintechs seek 'safe harbour' provision as regulatory waters turn choppy

Weeks after the arrest and subsequent bail of Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta, the fintech and payments industry is preparing a working paper proposing the introduction of a ‘safe harbour’ framework for the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Payments Council of India (PCI) has engaged independent consultants to draft a framework for introducing safe harbour provisions which is likely to be submitted to banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Singapore is among the jurisdictions being studied for introducing legal safeguards for the sector, a person familiar with the matter said, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the issue.

The push for a safe harbour provision comes at a time when companies are seeking greater operational certainty within the ecosystem amid concerns over the risk of retrospective regulatory or tax action especially in a multi-layered ecosystem.

“There has to be a safe harbour for licensed entities which have followed all the norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said Vishwas Patel, director, Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA), a self-regulatory body for the payment system operator (PSO) sector.

A safe harbour provision would shield entities from liabilities or penalties, including retrospective ones, provided they comply with clearly defined regulatory and compliance requirements.

“The Payments Council of India (PCI) is working on a paper on how a safe harbour can be created for such licensed players from regulatory action at a time when they have followed all laid down processes,” Patel told Business Standard.

The discussion gains importance at a time when the digital payments ecosystem continues to grow and regulations for the sector take shape.

The move follows the arrest of Fino Payments Bank chief executive Rishi Gupta in February over alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion linked to the real money gaming (RMG) sector merchants.