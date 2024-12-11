Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy launches invite only membership, One BLCK

Available by invitation only, Swiggy One BLCK is offered at a launch price of Rs 299 for a three-month plan

Existing Swiggy One members can also upgrade to this new membership
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Swiggy today announced the launch of One BLCK, an exclusive invite-only membership for consumers seeking the highest level of convenience and services.
 
One BLCK members will enjoy faster deliveries on every food delivery, along with an on-time guarantee. When dining out, members will get complimentary cocktails, drinks, and desserts. These members will also have access to Swiggy’s customer care agents for personalised and priority support.
 
Available by invitation only, Swiggy One BLCK is offered at a launch price of Rs 299 for a three-month plan. Invitations to Swiggy One BLCK will be rolled out in phases, making this membership available to select users across India.
 
Existing Swiggy One members can also upgrade to this new membership.
 
The company claimed that this is the industry’s first premium membership. One BLCK is the country’s only membership that offers benefits across categories such as food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out, along with industry-first benefits for premium users. Members also gain access to exclusive perks from top partner brands such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, Cinepolis, and more.
 
Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer (CGO) of Swiggy, said, “Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalised care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry.”
 
Launched in 2021, about 80 per cent of Swiggy One members use two or more services on Swiggy and spend three times more than non-Swiggy One members. “With the introduction of this premium service One BLCK, Swiggy aims to elevate the experience for premium customers while driving growth across all its businesses,” said the company.
Topics :online food deliverySwiggyFood delivery in IndiaStartups

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

