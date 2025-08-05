Home / Companies / Start Ups / GameRamp raises $5.4 mn pre-seed round to scale AI and launch tools

GameRamp raises $5.4 mn pre-seed round to scale AI and launch tools

San Francisco-based GameRamp raises $5.4 million to expand AI and engineering teams in India and the US, and launch AI monetisation and embedded financing tools

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a Bengaluru-based research and development (R&D) hub.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
GameRamp, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native publishing operating system, has raised $5.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC and angel investors.
 
The capital will be utilised for expanding the company’s engineering and applied AI teams in the United States and India. It will also accelerate the launch of two services.
 
These include Sentinel, an AI platform offering real-time personalisation of in-game economies and monetisation through reinforcement learning; and Grow, an embedded financing layer that provides developers access to capital.
 
GameRamp enables developers to experiment with and deploy monetisation strategies in an automated manner. 
 
The company claims that studios using its tools can drive a 40–60 per cent increase in revenue.
 
“It isn’t just about improving existing processes; it’s enabling a completely new level of experimentation and insight. Our partners across regions like Vietnam, India and Turkey are seeing strong results, and we are excited to launch globally in the near future,” said Vivek Ramachandran, co-founder and chief executive officer, GameRamp.
 
“As we kick off our deep focus on emerging markets, GameRamp stood out as the obvious partner for one of our first lead investments in the region. Their vision and execution gave us confidence to back them as a global fund,” said Anuj Tandon, partner at Bitkraft Ventures. 
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

