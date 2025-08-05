GameRamp raises $5.4 mn pre-seed round to scale AI and launch tools

GameRamp, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native publishing operating system, has raised $5.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC and angel investors.

The capital will be utilised for expanding the company’s engineering and applied AI teams in the United States and India. It will also accelerate the launch of two services.

These include Sentinel, an AI platform offering real-time personalisation of in-game economies and monetisation through reinforcement learning; and Grow, an embedded financing layer that provides developers access to capital.

GameRamp enables developers to experiment with and deploy monetisation strategies in an automated manner.