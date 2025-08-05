Jeh Aerospace raises $11 million to expand AI-led manufacturing

Jeh Aerospace, a manufacturing startup targeting the aerospace and defence sectors, has raised $11 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Elevation Capital, with existing backer General Catalyst participating. The firm, which has grown from a seed-stage company to a 100-person operation in just 18 months, represents a new breed of manufacturers trying to digitise an industry still largely dependent on traditional machining methods. Jeh has already secured $100 million in long-term contracts and delivered more than 100,000 flight-critical components by using advanced software and AI to automate precision manufacturing.

“We’re redefining aerospace manufacturing with software-driven precision, ensuring that high-quality parts are delivered reliably and on time. This funding from Elevation Capital and General Catalyst will allow us to build mega factories and enhance our technology while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our global customers,” said Vishal R. Sanghavi, co-founder and chief executive of Jeh Aerospace.

Earlier this year, it launched its Center for Skills, an in-house training programme to develop world-class engineers and technicians. Its Center for Resilience, a cutting-edge speed shop, has improved lead times for NPI (New Product Introduction) that are 10 times faster than traditional aerospace machine shops, setting a new benchmark for efficiency. “Their software-defined manufacturing model addresses a fundamental challenge in the industry — the need for both precision and agility in production,” said Ashray Iyengar, principal, Elevation Capital. “What impresses us most is their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with deep manufacturing expertise, creating a solution that the global aerospace supply chain desperately needs.”