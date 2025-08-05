Laxmi India Finance shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 14% discount

Laxmi India Finance listing today: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Laxmi Finance India made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹137.52 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 12.96 per cent over the issue price of ₹158. After the listing, the stock rose around 3 per cent from the listing price to ₹142.
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹136, down 14 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹142.15, up 4.5 per cent from the listing price.
The listing price of Laxmi India was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Laxmi India Finance were trading almost flat at ₹162.5, up ₹4.5 or 2.85 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Laxmi India Finance IPO details
Laxmi India Finance IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 1.87 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 1.3 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 2.22 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.84 times.
The ₹254-crore mainline IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 10.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.6 million shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹150 to ₹158. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and closed on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. PL Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the Laxmi India Finance IPO.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for augmentation of the capital base to meet the future capital requirements towards onward lending.
About Laxmi India Finance
Incorporated in 1996, Laxmi India Finance is engaged in the business of a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It offers MSME loans, vehicle loans, construction loans, and other lending products to small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company conducts operations through 158 branches located in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. As of March 31, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,277 crore, with our MSME and vehicle loan verticals contributing 76.34 per cent and 16.12 per cent, respectively.