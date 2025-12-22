Home / Companies / Start Ups / Gold, iPhones and noodles: What India bought on Instamart in 2025

Gold, iPhones and noodles: What India bought on Instamart in 2025

From ₹10 printouts to ₹4.3 lakh smartphone splurges, Instamart's 2025 order data shows how quick commerce has become a routine part of everyday life across India

Instamart’s 2025 data released. (Representational image from File)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
From milk and smartphones to gold and condoms, Indian consumers relied heavily on Instamart in 2025, making it a central platform for both daily essentials and big-ticket purchases. Early-morning pantry restocks, festive gifting and strong demand from Tier-II cities fuelled the growth, signalling that convenience shopping has moved beyond emergency top-ups to become a routine part of life.
 

How wide was the range of Instamart orders in 2025? 

Instamart orders in 2025 ranged from a ₹10 printout in Bengaluru to ₹4.3 lakh spent on iPhones in Hyderabad, marking the largest single cart of the year, according to the fifth edition of the platform’s annual order analysis, How India Instamarted 2025.
 
Across repeat orders this year, the top spender of 2025 clocked over ₹22 lakh on Instamart, adding everything to cart, from 22 iPhone 17s, 24K gold coins and a Philips air fryer to everyday items such as Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream and fresh fruits.
 

What everyday items dominated Instamart purchases? 

In 2025, India purchased more than four packets of milk per second through Instamart. Paneer outsold cheese by more than 50 per cent, while butter remained a staple for breakfast. Masala-flavoured chips were the most ordered snack late at night in nine of the top ten cities.
 

What were some of the biggest individual orders placed? 

Large orders highlighted the platform’s range. In Hyderabad, a customer spent ₹4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s, while a Noida buyer spent ₹2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuums. During Diwali, Bengaluru shoppers added a one-kilogram silver brick valued at ₹1.97 lakh to their carts. On Dhanteras, gold orders grew more than 400 per cent compared with 2024.
 

How often did customers place repeat orders? 

Repeat purchases showed consistent demand for essentials. Curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk and bananas dominated orders. Several customers placed more than 1,000 orders over the year. Most orders were placed between 7 am and 11 am, and again between 4 pm and 7 pm.
 

How fast were deliveries completed? 

Delivery times were short. A pack of Maggi noodles reached a customer in Lucknow in under two minutes, and smartphones were delivered in three minutes in Pune and Ahmedabad.
 

What do condom and tipping trends reveal about usage patterns? 

One in every 127 orders included a condom, with a 24 per cent increase in September. Some users in Chennai placed more than 200 condom orders totalling over ₹1 lakh. Bengaluru and Chennai also recorded high tipping amounts. A Bengaluru local dropped over ₹68,000 in tips, and a Chennai user contributed nearly ₹60,000.
 

How did Tier-II cities contribute to growth? 

Tier-II cities drove growth, including Rajkot at 10 times, Ludhiana at seven times and Bhubaneswar at four times year-on-year. Health and wellness products saw increased demand in Bhopal, Varanasi, Ludhiana and Warangal.
 

Which festivals and categories saw demand spikes? 

Orders for roses and gift items spiked during festivals. Valentine’s Day, Raksha Bandhan and Friendship Day recorded the highest order volumes. Bodycare and grooming gift sets peaked at specific times during the day, reflecting daily ordering patterns.
 

What were some other standout purchases in 2025? 

Large individual purchases included ₹4.36 lakh on noodles in Bengaluru, ₹16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free in Mumbai and ₹15.16 lakh on gold in Mumbai. Other notable orders included ₹2.41 lakh on pet supplies in Chennai and ₹2.8 lakh on protein items in Noida. The smallest order was a ₹10 printout in Bengaluru.
 

Which product categories grew the fastest? 

Protein products were the most purchased category, with bars, shakes and yoghurts leading sales. Korean food products grew significantly, including a 491 per cent rise in gochujang sauce orders in Bengaluru. Tea remained the preferred beverage, outselling coffee across the top ten cities.
 

What does the data say about first-time buyers and savings? 

Instamart’s Quick India Movement sale saved shoppers approximately ₹500 crore. First-time buyers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities accounted for one-third of all orders. The fastest phone deliveries occurred in Pune and Ahmedabad within three to 3.5 minutes.
 
In 2025, Instamart’s data reflects a growing integration of quick commerce into daily life across both metropolitan and smaller Indian cities.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

