Axiado raises over $100 million to scale AI-driven security globally

Axiado Corporation, a provider of security and management solutions for digital infrastructure, has raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ funding round led by Maverick Silicon, with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Orbit Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital and Nosterra Ventures, the company said.

The capital will be used to support Axiado’s global expansion, including the growth of its engineering operations in India. It will also be deployed to advance the development of AI-driven, hardware-based security and system management products aimed at data centres, telecommunications networks and other digital infrastructure.

How is India central to Axiado’s expansion plans?

The global expansion is anchored by a strategic deepening of Axiado’s research and development capabilities in India. By scaling its engineering workforce and forging local partnerships across hyperscalers, telecom operators and AI infrastructure leaders, Axiado aims to drive the next wave of silicon innovation. The company said the investment is not limited to increasing headcount but is focused on building a specialised hub dedicated to addressing complex power and security challenges emerging in the agentic AI era. What did the company say about investor interest? “The strong response to our Series C+ round is a clear validation from our customers and partners that AI-driven, hardware-anchored security is now a foundational requirement for today’s data centres,” said Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and chief executive officer of Axiado.

What products does Axiado offer? Axiado’s Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) is a single-chip platform that integrates security, system control and AI-based monitoring for data centres. It is designed to enable more autonomous and resilient infrastructure management and targets next-generation cloud and AI environments. What role will the India engineering centre play? The India engineering centre has expanded significantly over the past year and is expected to take on a larger role in firmware development, platform security engineering and silicon validation. The centre will support the accelerated delivery of next-generation TCU platforms. How will the fresh funds be deployed?

Proceeds from the Series C+ round will fund the expansion of sales, marketing and support teams, as well as the development of next-generation platforms. The company said it has doubled headcount in Taiwan and India, grown its overall workforce by 40 per cent, and opened a new India office to support global expansion. What do investors say about Axiado’s technology? “As AI workloads continue to transform and push the limits of data centre infrastructure, the need for hardware-anchored security has never been greater,” said Andrew Homan, managing partner at Maverick Silicon. “Axiado’s TCU not only protects infrastructure from threats in real time but also helps optimise power and cooling,” he added.