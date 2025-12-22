PowerUp Money raises over ₹107 crore in funding from Peak XV, others

PowerUp Money, a mutual fund advisory wealthtech platform, on Monday said it has raised $12 million (about Rs 107.4 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV, with participation from existing investors Accel, Blume Ventures, and Kae Capital.

The funding comes just six months after the company raised $7.2 million in seed funding.

With the latest funding, PowerUp Money intends to enhance its research and advisory offerings, expand its flagship offering PowerUp Elite, introduce PowerUp Infinite (a fully managed investment advisory product offering), and allocate resources toward financial literacy and investor education, according to a company statement.