Home / Companies / Start Ups / PowerUp Money raises over ₹107 crore in funding from Peak XV, others

PowerUp Money raises over ₹107 crore in funding from Peak XV, others

Over the next three years, the company targets onboarding 10 million users to further cement its position in shaping the future of retail wealth management in India

startup funding, startups
The funding comes just six months after the company raised $7.2 million in seed funding | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

PowerUp Money, a mutual fund advisory wealthtech platform, on Monday said it has raised $12 million (about Rs 107.4 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV, with participation from existing investors Accel, Blume Ventures, and Kae Capital.

The funding comes just six months after the company raised $7.2 million in seed funding.

With the latest funding, PowerUp Money intends to enhance its research and advisory offerings, expand its flagship offering PowerUp Elite, introduce PowerUp Infinite (a fully managed investment advisory product offering), and allocate resources toward financial literacy and investor education, according to a company statement.

Over the next three years, the company targets onboarding 10 million users to further cement its position in shaping the future of retail wealth management in India.

"This fundraise enables us to strengthen our advisory and research capabilities, scale PowerUp Elite, and launch PowerUp Infinite, as we work towards building India's most trusted, zero-commission mutual fund advisory platform and help millions of investors invest with clarity and confidence," PowerUp Money Founder and CEO Prateek Jindal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oben Electric raises ₹85 crore, targets ₹100 crore revenue in FY26

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

Premium

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

Premium

Edtech firm Aakash seeks RBI clarity on funding used in rights issue

Topics :Series A fundingBlume Venturesstartups in IndiaIndian startups

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story