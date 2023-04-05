Home / Companies / Start Ups / India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

Incubator will provide start-up founders with four-month training in business growth

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Accelerator (IA), a seed funding group, will partner with USA’s Global Accelerator Network (GAN) to launch an incubator under Dubai SME, an agency of the emirate.

India Accelerator aims to support 20-25 start-ups in Dubai in the first year of the incubator and has dedicated funds to invest up to $20 million.

The iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) will provide start-up founders with a four-month training programme on de-risking and business growth. It will offer mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities, working with stakeholders to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates.

India Accelerator will bring more than 20 start-ups in its portfolio from the domain of healthtech, AI, fintech, agritech, cybertech, D2C, deeptech to Dubai in the next 12 to 18 months.

IA is the first GAN-partnered accelerator in India, working to provide mentorship, business growth and funding to entrepreneurs. It has a portfolio of over 150 start-ups, with more than 1,400 mentors in its network.

Founded in March 2017 by Ashish Bhatia, Abhay Chawla and Mona Singh, IA provides services in the field of technical, digital marketing, legal, financial, working space, meeting rooms, super-fast and reliable wireless internet access.

IA offers three types of programmes for start-ups. The first is a fixed-term, cohort-based program, with two 90-days cycles a year. 

The second is a mentorship programme aimed at accelerating the growth and third is a ‘Demo Day’ where companies make pitches to investors.

Topics :DubaiStart-upsSMEHealthtech start-upFintechstart-up accelerator

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Also Read

Healthtech start-up BeatO raises $33 mn in Series B from Lightrock

Funding for Healthtech companies falls 55% to $1.4 bn in 2022: Tracxn

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

With purchases worth Rs 35K crore, Indians emerge top home buyers in Dubai

Fintech firm Enkash claims three-fold growth in valuation since March

Nykaa expects BPC biz FY23 revenue growth rates 30%, Q4 performance robust

How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month

User engagement platform CometChat Raises Rs 40 crore in venture debt

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story