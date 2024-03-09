Nearly 75% of women-led startups still unfunded, says Tracxn report

India is home to more than 8,000 startups founded by women, cumulatively raising nearly $23 billion in funding till date, according to a recent report by Tracxn. However, 6,000 of these startups remain unfunded, despite 590 of them generating revenues exceeding $30,000.

There are currently 117,254 startups in the country, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The representation of women entrepreneurs in the Indian tech industry, the Tracxn report states, stands at over 18 per cent, with funded companies comprising more than 14 per cent of the share. Over the past decade, the share of funding garnered by women-led startups has steadily increased, accounting for more than 15 per cent of overall startup investments in India from 2020 to 2022.