India's crypto landscape on verge of transformation, says WazirX VP

The user base of India’s crypto industry has witnessed a churn on the back of reasons such as regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and taxation of assets in the past few years. That said, close to 33 per cent of the total respondents polled in the 2022 India edition of KuCoin’s crypto report reasoned that government regulation was holding them back from investing in crypto. Other major reasons included market volatility, confusion about crypto investment products and risk management of their portfolio. However, that is set to change with accelerated discussions about crypto regulations at multilateral forums like G20 driven by India, according to Rajagopal Menon, vice-president at WazirX, a crypto-exchange platform.

Last week, the road map on crypto assets proposed in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) and Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) synthesis paper was adopted by G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) at Marrakech, Morocco. The IMF- FSB roadmap includes global coordination, cooperation, and information sharing on crypto assets, implementation of its policy frameworks, an outreach beyond G20 member jurisdictions, and development of a common framework to address data gaps. “With the adoption of the IMF-FSB roadmap, G20 countries have to adopt it with a deadline set at 2025. India will now enter election mode, so for the next six months, we might not see a new regulatory body or something similar to that being set-up. But once the new government comes to power, this will be one of the first things they will have to do as it has been committed already,” Menon estimates.

He explains that he is hopeful for crypto sentiments to improve on the back of positive discussions at different levels next year. “Everything is going to happen next year. Sentiments and investments will improve next year. The bull run will happen next year. Regulations will happen next year. In short, Santa Claus is coming to town next year,” he elucidated. Menon believes the crypto market is cyclical in nature and his firm WazirX is operating for the next bull market. “WazirX was established in 2017, and we have been part of multiple cycles of the crypto market. After the bull run in 2021, the founders saw that the market was overheated. Thus, we were in for a bear market, and hence planned decisions ahead of schedule like cutting costs such as reducing headcount which was a tough thing to do,” he explained.

WazirX, which has a base of 15 million users, enables users to trade in multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, among others. Alternatively, one of FSB’s high level recommendations in the synthesis paper explains the need for authorities to cooperate and coordinate with one another; on the domestic and international front. This is essential to enable effective communication among cross-border stakeholders to share information, support each other to fulfill respective mandates and encourage consistency of regulatory and supervisory outcomes. Menon elucidates that companies operating out of G20 member countries will have their regulations in line with one another. However, it is the company’s responsibility to ensure its subsidiaries abroad follow all the listed norms required to operate in a country.

“It may be a challenge for companies that operate in countries beyond India to exchange information. However, regulations will be in sync when it comes to G20 members. But what happens if you go to some African country like Nigeria or Kenya, where there are no norms for crypto? The onus is on the company which has its headquarters in India to make sure that its subsidiary in the respective country is compliant, follows KYC, and respects the norms that are set up by the government,” he added. On that note, Menon celebrates the fact that Indians love crypto. As per the KuCoin crypto report quoted above, India boasts around 115 million crypto investors as of June 2022 and the Indian crypto market is expected to reach $241 million by 2030.