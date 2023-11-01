Indian startup funding winter shows signs of thaw as large deals resurface

After a prolonged period of muted investments, brought about by the so-called funding winter, a recent resurgence in large and mid-sized funding rounds has come as a welcome breather for Indian startups.

Notably, in October, Ola Electric raised a massive $385 million funding round in a mix of equity and debt, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, in the lead-up to its initial public offering (IPO). Before Ola, several others like Zetwork, Zolve, and InsuranceDekho, among others, also managed to raise relatively large rounds.

Indian startups raised $542.8 million across 72 private equity deals in the month of October, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform. These ranged from mid- to large-sized deals from companies like The Indian Garage Co. ($120 million), Bluebirch ($60 million), and Husk Power Systems ($50 million), among others.



However, this does not include big-ticket deals like Ola Electric. Similarly, business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce unicorn Zetwork too raised $120 million in Series F funding during the month, aside from neobank Zolve who also raised $100 million in debt funding.

When considering these three rounds, the total funding amount surpasses the $1.1 billion that startups raised in October last year. The quantum of investments also crossed the $874 million raised by fledgling companies in September 2023.

“The so-called funding winter is indeed showing signs of thawing. The recalibration within the startup ecosystem, characterised by the phasing out or restructuring of previously over-hyped ventures, has paved the way for a more grounded and realistic funding environment,” says Anirudh A Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund – a micro-VC fund.



After an influx of investments during 2021, where startups managed to raise a record $44.3 billion across 3,123 deals at inflated valuations, investors subsequently tightened their purse strings, expecting budding companies to showcase healthy margins.

As a result, startup funding fell almost 39 per cent year-on-year to $27.1 billion across 2,462 deals in 2022. The trend of declining funding continued into 2023 as well. Investments in budding companies fell 72 per cent year-on-year in the first half (H1) of the calendar year (CY) 2023 to $5.5 billion.

However, since then, in lieu of the resulting market recalibration, the funding winter has since shown signs of a thaw.



In the third quarter (Q3) of the calendar year 2023, startups raised $1.7 billion across 208 deals, a 43 per cent drop from the $3 billion across 589 these companies raised in the corresponding period in 2022. This was much lesser than the 72 per cent drop in H1 CY 2023.

The quarter saw several large $100+ million rounds from the likes of Perfios, Zepto, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Zyber 365. This has given way to many more funding announcements so far this quarter, as valuations have become more realistic.

“Deals are closing much faster now, which is a precursor to volumes increasing. When we talk to founders, the time taken from when they start speaking to us to when they have a term sheet, has come down from three to four months to a month now,” says Rahul Chandra, managing director, Arkam Ventures – an early-stage technology-focused venture capital (VC) firm.



The current funding momentum is expected to keep its pace as investors look to incrementally allocate the vast amounts of dry powder they have been sitting on over the next few quarters.

“There are more deals closing now. Some of them would probably be closing in the next quarter, where we should see a flurry of announcements,” Chandra says.

According to industry insiders, this revival has been fuelled by several factors, including the country’s economic resilience compared to global counterparts, India’s foray into becoming a global hub for manufacturing and services, and the large-scale rectification of startup valuations, among other factors.



“As the economy grows and matures, the focus has naturally shifted towards startups with solid business fundamentals rather than mere hype. This shift is a positive sign, indicative of a more discerning and matured investment ecosystem ready to propel deserving startups to the next level of growth,” Damani says.

Regardless, investor expectations have also adapted with the changing market conditions.

“There are definitely some growth investors keen to put capital to work in the right companies but the bar is higher and there is a high sensitivity to get in at the right entry valuation, else they are happy to wait,” said Ashish Sharma, managing partner, InnoVen Capital.