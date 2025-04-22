IntrCity SmartBus eyes Rs 1K cr turnover after posting strong FY25 growth

IntrCity SmartBus, a tech-enabled inter-city bus network platform, said that it has closed FY25 with 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and marked its second consecutive profitable year. Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) profit has grown ten times year-on-year.

With this strong momentum and a proven product-market fit, IntrCity SmartBus said it now aims to hit Rs 1,000 crore in annual revenues by 2027. This will include the induction of 500 more SmartBus vehicles, including washroom-equipped buses, and servicing close to one million travellers every month. This growth has been fuelled by strong and growing demand from long-distance travellers looking for a safe, convenient, and reliable travel experience.

“I have always believed that IntrCity SmartBus’s success runs on two pillars,” said Manish Rathi, Co-founder & CEO, IntrCity SmartBus. “First, the value we deliver to our customers.” “The complex Indian road and travel conditions require a made-in-India product designed towards safety and hospitality,” said Rathi. “While the bus industry in India spans three generations, the key challenge traditionally has always been balancing scale with profitability. We believe we are the only player in the industry today to have cracked the code of scaling profitably — using technology, data science, and operational compliance as our core enablers.” At the core of IntrCity’s growth are two clear value propositions. This includes a safer, cleaner, and more reliable travel experience for passengers, and real business growth for operator partners through better utilisation, higher occupancy, and tech-led efficiency. With over 630 routes across 16 states, the platform said it is changing the way India travels long-distance.

Over the last 12 months, more than 200 new buses have been added to the IntrCity SmartBus platform by asset owners who see value in the company’s standardised, tech-enabled model. With a focus on on-time performance, trained bus captains, onboard washrooms, and clean boarding lounges, IntrCity has built a service that is dependable and consistent across routes. Internet of Things Much of this consistency is driven by the company’s technology backbone. IntrCity has developed a suite of proprietary tools — including an operator dashboard, crew app, and IoT-enabled fleet analytics system — that help manage daily operations across its expanding network. These platforms enable real-time tracking, accurate ETA visibility, dynamic route management, and centralised monitoring of every journey. From automated luggage management to predictive maintenance insights, the company’s tech stack is designed to bring efficiency to a category that has traditionally lacked both.