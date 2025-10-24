Home / Companies / Start Ups / Kerala's climate tech startup gets ₹75 lakh grant from Cochin Shipyard

The cheque for the amount was handed over at a function at IIM-Kozhikode, where the official agreement was signed with the startup founded by CEO Akhil Raj Pottekkat

The coating is derived from captured air pollutants, which would otherwise contribute to lung damage and cardiovascular diseases
Deep-tech climate startup Neiox Eco Cycle has won a prototyping grant of Rs 75 lakh from Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) under the USHUS Maritime Innovation Scheme, company officials said on Friday.

The cheque for the amount was handed over at a function at IIM-Kozhikode, where the official agreement was signed with the startup founded by CEO Akhil Raj Pottekkat, a statement by the firm said.

According to Nieox Eco Cycle, the grant will support the development of the world's first sustainable, non-toxic, carbon-negative marine hull coating a breakthrough material with anti-corrosive and anti-biofouling properties  The coating is derived from captured air pollutants, which would otherwise contribute to lung damage and cardiovascular diseases. Neiox's innovation converts climate and health liabilities into economic assets, while enhancing ship's fuel efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions and protecting marine ecosystems representing a Kerala model on the global canvas, the statement said.

Recognised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and supported by TBI NIT Calicut and LIVE IIM Kozhikode, Neiox Eco Cycle works in the domains of climate action, public health innovation and sustainable industrial transformation.

Pottekkat said Neiox's activities are based on the belief that the world's greatest environmental and health liabilities can be transformed into economic assets. Our collaboration with CSL reflects Kerala's leadership in sustainable maritime innovation and our shared mission to build cleaner industries and healthier communities, he added.

Present on the occasion were IIM Kozhikode Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Sarkar, CSL Chief General Manager (Design) KR Anjana, Senior Manager Krishna Prasad S and LIVE IIM Kozhikode Senior General Manager Lijo P Jose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

