Kerala's climate tech startup gets ₹75 lakh grant from Cochin Shipyard

Deep-tech climate startup Neiox Eco Cycle has won a prototyping grant of Rs 75 lakh from Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) under the USHUS Maritime Innovation Scheme, company officials said on Friday.

The cheque for the amount was handed over at a function at IIM-Kozhikode, where the official agreement was signed with the startup founded by CEO Akhil Raj Pottekkat, a statement by the firm said.

According to Nieox Eco Cycle, the grant will support the development of the world's first sustainable, non-toxic, carbon-negative marine hull coating a breakthrough material with anti-corrosive and anti-biofouling properties The coating is derived from captured air pollutants, which would otherwise contribute to lung damage and cardiovascular diseases. Neiox's innovation converts climate and health liabilities into economic assets, while enhancing ship's fuel efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions and protecting marine ecosystems representing a Kerala model on the global canvas, the statement said.