Snabbit shifts corporate headquarters to Bengaluru, expands leadership

Quick services startup Snabbit on Thursday said it had shifted its corporate headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru, aiming to tap into the technology talent pool of the city. The company has plans to double its workforce by 2025-26.

“Building on its rapid scale across micro markets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, Snabbit has shifted its corporate headquarters to Koramangala, Bengaluru, positioning itself at the centre of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Eternal Q2 results: PAT at ₹65 cr, revenue more than doubles to ₹13,590 cr Snabbit, which provides instant domestic help booking services, began operations last year in Mumbai, focusing on areas such as Powai, Marol, and Chandivali. The company added that the new facility, spanning 10,000 square feet and housing 150 workstations, will serve as the nodal hub for its operations. The company aims to enhance cross-functional synergies and build faster by consolidating its business, product, and technology teams under one roof.

Apart from shifting cities, Snabbit on Thursday also said that it was expanding its senior leadership team across product and technology. The company has appointed Ishan Kansal as head of product and Ankit Srivastava as head of technology. Kansal, for the past six years, was working at CRED, where he shaped product and strategy across multiple consumer verticals, while Srivastava previously led platform engineering at Porter. They will join Vikas Choudhary, who leads operations at the company. Other senior appointments include Anurag Meher (formerly with CRED and Swiggy), who has taken over as head of data, while Captain (retired) HK Sharma, who was earlier with Zomato, has joined as head of Trust, Safety, and Law Enforcement.