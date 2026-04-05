Magicpin deepens its foray into small retailers with Vera AI assistant

Sharma added that the AI-led merchant enablement will unlock a significant new revenue stream for the company, contributing meaningfully to its SaaS and advertising business over the next 2–3 years. The platform estimates this to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity over the next 5–7 years, as local retailers shift from manual marketing and agencies to automated, performance-led platforms.

This is evident from the early impact that the offering has had on small businesses. Sharma added that the early results indicate a 1.5–2 times rise in visibility for small retailers, in addition to up to a three-times increase in customer actions and a meaningful jump in conversion to paying customers. Ahead of the official launch, Magicpin conducted a pre-launch trial with over 100,000 retailers who now manage their store marketing and online presence via Vera.