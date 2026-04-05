Magicpin deepens its foray into small retailers with Vera AI assistant

The platform, in all, currently enables over 275,000 neighbourhood merchants to digitise and grow their businesses.
“It actively manages a business’s online presence by optimising Google listings, auto-responding to 100 per cent of reviews, enhancing content, and boosting visibility across both traditional and AI-led search platforms such as ChatGPT,” the company added.
Operating similarly to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Vera also converts customer queries into high-intent leads and bookings in real time.
Although the company planned to mark the official launch around Diwali this year, the timing was moved forward due to a severe LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) crisis affecting food delivery partners across India. In this situation, Magicpin provided real-time, AI-enabled support via Vera, giving retailers volume insights so that restaurants can prepare accordingly and plan operations judiciously.