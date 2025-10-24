AI firm Uniphore secures $260 mn from Nvidia, AMD, Snowflake and Databricks

Chennai- and US-based enterprise AI company Uniphore has raised $260 million in a Series F funding round that saw participation from Nvidia, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks, alongside financial and sovereign investors including NEA, March Capital, BNF Capital, National Grid Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures.

The fresh capital will accelerate innovation on Uniphore’s AI and data platform – Business AI Cloud – and expand its ecosystem of enterprise clients, the company said. The Series F round values Uniphore at $2.5 billion, reflecting its growing role in enabling large organisations to scale AI adoption.

‘Leader in business AI’

“We see Uniphore as a leader in business AI, enabling an agentic enterprise,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president of Nvidia AI Software. “By combining a sovereign and secure approach with seamless model orchestration and rapid deployment of AI agents, Uniphore is helping organisations unlock meaningful business outcomes while maintaining control of their data and workflows.”

Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uniphore, said the round reflects strong confidence in the company’s growth and strategic direction. “This unique combination of capital and strategic alignment validates Uniphore’s position as the Business AI leader,” said Sachdev. “We are seeing exponential adoption from Fortune 500 and other large companies, and this investment allows us to deliver even greater impact and accelerate innovation on behalf of our customers worldwide.” The firm said the funding will strengthen the Business AI Cloud platform used by more than 2,000 global enterprises, including several Fortune 500 companies. ‘Validation of enterprise AI infrastructure’

Gerry Murray, research director at IDC, described the funding as “an unprecedented validation of Uniphore’s position at the centre of enterprise AI infrastructure”. “It signals broad consensus around a critical enabling layer – infrastructure that can securely connect data, knowledge, models, and agents across ecosystems,” he said. Uniphore’s enterprise clients include Allstate, The Washington Post, Priceline, Atlassian, Bloomberg Media, Dell, and Skechers, which use its AI solutions to improve efficiency, personalise customer experiences, and enhance growth. Use cases driving growth Uniphore’s platform is being deployed across industries to drive automation and scale. KPMG is using the Business AI Cloud to enhance procurement, workforce, and finance functions across banking, insurance, and energy sectors.

Konecta leverages Uniphore’s AI agents for multilingual service, quality assurance automation, agent coaching, and workflow orchestration. “Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud helps us turn Konecta’s operational know-how into AI that scales,” said Oscar Vergé, Chief AI Deployment Officer at Konecta. Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of Server, HPC and Enterprise AI at AMD, added: “Uniphore has a strong track record of enabling Fortune 500 customers to move from AI pilots to production at scale.” Harsha Kapre, head of Snowflake Ventures, said Uniphore’s integration with Snowflake “enables businesses to securely automate complex workflows, realising value faster without moving their data.”

Andrew Ferguson, vice president of Databricks Ventures, noted that customers want to “move generative AI apps and agents from proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment without friction.” Abhishek Shukla, managing director at Prosperity7 US, said the firm invested “to support a platform that delivers governed AI at global scale and measurable business results.” Expanding platform and acquisitions Existing investors NEA, March Capital, and National Grid Partners also increased their exposure, citing Uniphore’s market-leading growth and consistent execution. “We believe Uniphore is a generational company in AI with the platform and team to lead this market,” said Scott Sandell, executive chairman and CIO of NEA.