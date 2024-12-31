High security in Mumbai on New Year's eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's eve, officials said on Tuesday.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.

Also, celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hence, police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, an official said.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed as part of the security arrangements, he said.

Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The New Year celebrations at many places will also be monitored through CCTVs, the official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Riot Control police and Homeguards will also be deployed for the security, he said.

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will also be set up on all the important roads and patrolling on streets will be intensified, the official said.

The police's traffic branch will also conduct a special campaign to check drunk driving, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing or harassing women and illicit liquor sale, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

