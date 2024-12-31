New Year's Eve 2024: Over 20,000 cops to watch over celebrations in Delhi

The country is preparing for big celebrations as the countdown to new year 2025 begins. The police have prepared elaborate plans and are prepared to keep an eye on people, particularly at popular locations where celebrations take place, in anticipation of large crowds in several cities.

The police in the national capital have put in place a number of precautions, such as the deployment of 20,000 security personnel and traffic diversions throughout the city, to ensure law and order on the final day of the year as Delhi prepares to celebrate New Year's Eve on Tuesday.

Rules and Regulations imposed in Delhi

Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been sent in by the Delhi Police to uphold law and order on New Year's Eve, as part of their robust security plans. Since many people are anticipated to travel from nearby states to Delhi, deployments in the national capital's border areas have also increased.

Until the end of the New Year's festivities, restrictions will be in place in the Connaught Place area starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It will apply to all vehicles used for both public and private vehicles. In order to prevent crowding, police say that buses going to Connaught Place would be rerouted beginning at 7 p.m. on December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Delhi: Official statement issued

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told news agency PTI on the deployment, “Large crowds are expected to gather in various clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, eating houses, and parks and special arrangements will be made for Connaught Place/Connaught Circus, Khan Market, five-star hotels, including The Lalit, Imperial, Park, Royal Plaza, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Taj Mahal, Taj Vivanta, Metropolitan, Claridges, Ashoka, Samrat, ITC Maurya, and Taj Palace, India Gate, ‘C’ Hexagon and Kartavya Path, temples and gurudwaras."

The DCP further added that the arrangement is divided into two zones, with total supervision by the DCP, New Delhi, “Zone-A will be supervised by additional DCP-I at places like the Parliament Street and Connaught Place and Zone-B will be supervised by Additional DCP-II at places like Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road, and Tughlak Road. There will be four ACPs, 23 inspectors, 648 police staff, 100 home guards, 11 companies of Central Armed Police Force- 10 companies of men and one company of women will be deployed".

For traffic arrangements, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) DK Gupta stated, “We have made elaborate traffic arrangements for the New Year celebrations. The focus will be on Connaught Place, near India Gate, Hauz Khas Market, Saket mall, Ambience Mall etc. We have distributed stickers for the vehicles entering Connaught Place after 8 pm. We have identified 10 spots at Connaught Place where people can’t go with their vehicles."

New Year’s Eve in Delhi: Metro guidelines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday that commuters will not be permitted to leave the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve in order to protect public safety. Passengers will be able to enter the station, though.

To ensure that these steps are implemented smoothly, DMRC's mobile application will no longer be used to issue QR tickets for the Rajiv Chowk station after 8 p.m. The rest of the network's metro services will run according to their usual schedule.

New Year’s Eve in Delhi: The arrangements

• 3 teams of Prakram vehicles, 33 MPVs, 30 motorcycle-patrolling teams, 43 foot-patrolling teams, 29 border pickets, 30 vehicle-checking parties at parking lots, 7 plain-cloth spotters, 5 arrest parties, two ambulance vans, 2 fire tenders, 2 jail vans, 2 bomb disposal squad teams, 28 door frame metal detectors, and two SWAT teams will all be deployed, according to the police.

• Medical professionals will be sent in to examine drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. To check for infractions of prohibition rules and excise laws, an excise inspector will be sent out.

• The DCP further stated that everyone will be searched and frisked, that alcohol use will not be permitted in public areas, and only those who have valid invitation cards from hotels or restaurants will be permitted to enter Connaught Place. In order to divert additional vehicles from the Connaught Place area, the DCP stated that 47 pickets had been set up.

• According to him, there would be severe consequences for driving while intoxicated, speeding, stunt bicycling, reckless driving, zigzagging, and unsafe driving, among other offenses.

• 14 Quick Reaction Teams have been placed at key sites, and 27 designated checkpoints with barricades and traffic checking stations with breath analyzers have been implemented to control vehicle flow.

• 35 major popular locations for celebration will receive extra security coverage; teams will also keep an eye on significant locations such as 15 shopping centers, hotels, movie theaters, and other well-known places.

• In order to prevent adverse situations, sufficient security measures have been implemented at 21 bus stations, 60 motorcycle patrol employees have been stationed on important highways, 8 prestigious hotels will have increased security and security has been improved at the Hauz Khas village party center.

• There will be 161 female employees, 329 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 38 inspectors, and 7 ACPs stationed at different places. For improved visibility and traffic control, the deployment consists of both foot and vehicle patrols. To prevent crowds, deployment personnel are stationed at 14 locations at the India Gate.