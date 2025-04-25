Nextiva opens India centre to power AI, customer experience growth

Nextiva, the US-based unified customer experience management company, is ramping up its operations in India with the launch of a 35,000-square-foot innovation centre in Bengaluru. The facility, the company’s largest outside the United States (US), shows India’s growing importance in Nextiva’s global product and technology roadmap.

The expansion follows a year of rapid growth for the company’s India operations, during which it more than doubled its local headcount to 300 employees. The firm now plans to hire more than 150 additional staff in India as it accelerates development efforts for its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products.

“The next era of customer experience technology is being built in India,” said Tomas Gorny, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nextiva. “This isn’t just about expansion, it’s about acceleration. Our teams in India are building foundational AI technologies that will redefine how businesses connect with their customers globally. This is where category-defining innovation is happening.”

A major new AI-led customer experience innovation by Nextiva, set to launch globally later this year, has been primarily developed in India. Nextiva’s India-based team is deeply embedded in its core platform development, which currently supports over 10 billion customer interactions annually across more than 100,000 global businesses. This expansion also includes the full integration of Simplify360, the AI-powered, social-first customer experience platform acquired by Nextiva in 2023. Now operating fully under the Nextiva brand, Simplify360 brings deep domain expertise in AI, social, and multichannel customer experience to the global platform. “India is not just our fastest-growing region, it’s a strategic centre for our AI and product roadmap,” said Senthil Velayutham, chief product and technology officer at Nextiva. “Our new office in Bengaluru is where we’re building the future of customer experience — intelligent, scalable, and designed to meet the complexity of tomorrow’s business challenges.”