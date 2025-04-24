Agri-biotech startup GreenGrahi raises Rs 32 crore, led by Avaana Capital

Agri-biotech startup GreenGrahi has raised ₹32 crore ($3.73 million) in a seed funding round led by Avaana Capital, an early-stage climate and sustainability-focused venture capital fund. The round also witnessed participation from Huddle Ventures, Campus Fund, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors, including Nexus Ventures’ Nitin Sharma, Samara Capital's Anchit Gupta, Equilibrium Capital's David Chen, and Northpoint Capital’s Sameer Brij Verma.

The fund will be used to build a homegrown Black Soldier Fly (BSF) factory that can process around 150 tonnes of feedstock on a daily basis. The company also plans to expand its team and enter global markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Founded by Shivali Sugand and Siddharth Sharma, GreenGrahi is developing an insect biotechnology platform powered by BSF and its microbiome. The company produces high-performance insect proteins, functional oils, and hydrolysates for aquaculture, poultry, and pets, and is already supplying partners in the shrimp, poultry, and pet food sectors.

ALSO READ: If agri growth rate rises, rural youth won't migrate to cities: Gadkari Alongside, GreenGrahi has built a new generation of biological agri-inputs including biofertilisers, biostimulants, and biopesticides that help improve soil health, boost crop resilience and yield, and reduce the need for chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the company said in a statement.

"As wild fish stocks continue to decline and protein demand rises, the pressure on aquafeed and livestock inputs is only going to grow. We are building a platform that makes high-quality, science-driven feed and agri-inputs accessible, affordable, and scalable for global markets," said Siddharth Sharma, co-founder of GreenGrahi.

According to Shruti Srivastava, investment director at Avaana Capital: "GreenGrahi is creating category-shaping innovation in the food and agri-tech space. Their proprietary insect biotechnology and bioprocessing platform enables the production of high-performance, cost-efficient ingredients at scale—helping build resilient food supply chains for global food security through science-backed, market-ready solutions.”