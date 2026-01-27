Nivaan Care raises $7 million to expand pain management clinics in India

The fresh capital will be used to expand Nivaan’s clinic network across multiple Indian cities. This includes strengthening its clinical and operating infrastructure, and continuing to innovate on new-age minimally invasive pain management procedures.

“Chronic pain affects nearly one in five adults in India, yet care delivery remains fragmented, often oscillating between basic physiotherapy and invasive surgery. At Nivaan, we are building a dedicated, evidence-led middle layer of care that focuses on minimally invasive interventions,” said Nivesh Khandelwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Nivaan Care. “This capital allows us to scale that model responsibly by expanding our footprint, deepening clinical capabilities, and continuing to innovate on patient-first pain management solutions.”