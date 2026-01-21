Amagi is likely one of India's largest tech-driven, AI-first IPOs: Accel

Parekh: We invested in Amagi at the end of 2021. The main thesis is that we saw the shift from broadcast and cable TV to IP-led streaming TV. And essentially as the shift was occurring, the infrastructure was changing from on-premises, old school technology to cloud-based technology. And Amagi was the pioneer that had brought this technology to this industry. This was an industry in transition, which is what we as Accel love. Here was a company that has created a world class software and infrastructure for these media and entertainment industries to transition to the cloud and do everything from the content preparation, distribution and monetization. And they had managed to get some of the leading logos in the world as their customers. They have powered some of the largest events in the world with zero downtime. If you look at metrics their net retention is best in class almost 130 per cent.