Trai's number mandate for debt collection may have unintended consequences

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed financial services entities, including banks and non-banking financial companies, to shift to the ‘1600’ numbering series for voice calls to curb spam and fraud.

While the stated intent of the move is to protect consumers, the mandate could disrupt digital debt recovery channels, nudging lenders and their service vendors towards greater reliance on field agents to ensure collections.

Lenders fear that a dedicated number series is likely to deter low-intent borrowers from engaging in calls, pushing lenders towards higher-intensity collection strategies such as expanded deployment of on-ground staff, greater use of official alternate channels like WhatsApp, and a sharper focus on borrower education to keep delinquencies in check.

To be sure, Trai’s direction comes with a view to ‘enable citizens to reliably identify legitimate calls originating from regulated financial institutions’ at a time when scams and fraudulent calls, especially so-called digital arrests, are draining bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.

The extent of quantifiable impact is yet to be seen since the deadline for compliance with Trai’s mandate for commercial banks was January 1, while for large and other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) it is February 1 and March 1, respectively.

This comes at a time when multiple tech service providers have partnered with financial institutions to build technical infrastructure related to predictive analysis and machine learning, innovation in telecalling infrastructure, and investments in agentic interfaces through artificial intelligence (AI) bots.

What are the unintended second-order effects of Trai’s mandate? People with knowledge of the matter said this is likely to lead to a 30 per cent increase in lenders moving towards the physical field collection method, which could raise costs between 10 and 15 per cent, depending on the stage of collection or delinquency of a particular borrower.

The ability to connect with borrowers may have reduced by half among those who have implemented the mandate, people in the industry estimated.