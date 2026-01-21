Trai's number mandate for debt collection may have unintended consequences

Trai’s move comes at a time when the number of bank frauds has shrunk. However, the value of such frauds has gone up, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
The amount involved in banking system frauds surged to Rs 21,515 crore in the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), up 30 per cent from the same period last year, even as the number of frauds fell 2.8 times to 5,092.
In comparison, the amount involved in banking system frauds stood at Rs 16,569 crore in H1 FY25, while the number of cases was higher at 18,386. For the full financial year, the value of frauds amounted to Rs 34,771 crore and the number of cases stood at 23,879.