NOTO Ice Cream raises Rs 15 cr in funding round led by Inflection Point

Start-up NOTO Ice Cream on Thursday said it has raised Rs 15 crore in its latest funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from JITO and Lets Venture.

The funds will be utilised for expanding into Tier-I and Tier-II cities, launching innovative flavours and formats for the summer, supporting marketing on food-tech aggregators and quick-commerce platforms, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting brand awareness through experiences, the company said in a statement.

The brand, also backed by renowned personalities such as John Abraham, Rannvijay Singha, and Kunal Bahl, is currently operational in cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

It is expanding into new markets such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

NOTO Ice Cream Co-Founder & CEO, Varun Sheth said," This funding fuels our expansion into Tier I and Tier II cities..." Inflection Point Ventures Co-Founder, Vinay Bansal said health-conscious consumers often struggle between satisfying their sweet cravings and adhering to a healthier lifestyle.

"The existing options often compromise on taste or nutritional value, creating a gap in the market for truly guilt-free indulgence. NOTO ice Cream is solving this problem with its unique flavours that don't compromise on either taste or nutritional values," he added.