Meesho launches 'creator marketplace' to ramp up influencer-driven traffic

The e-commerce firm is partnering with creators who resonate with the diverse lifestyles of its 187 million annual transacting users

Meesho
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Meesho on Wednesday announced the launch of a ‘creator marketplace platform’ as it doubled down on its influencer-driven content commerce initiative after tasting initial success, as over 14 million people who bought products on the e-commerce app last year were influencer-driven.
 
The Bengaluru-based firm said that it was partnering with content creators who represent the diverse lifestyles of its users. This includes addressing the gap of shopping with a personalised experience designed for the Indian market.
 
The company said that this strategy has driven nearly 10-times growth across key categories such as women’s Western wear, jewellery, and footwear, home décor and furnishing, kidswear and toys as well as beauty and personal care.
 
“India’s creator economy is evolving rapidly. We are creating a level playing field for both large and micro creators across metro and tier 2+ cities,” said Prasanna Arunachalam, General Manager, monetisation and content commerce at Meesho.
 
“We are doubling down on our mission to democratise internet commerce, empowering creators with the right tools and resources they need to thrive,” he said.
 
Tier 3 and tier 4 cities

As part of its Content Commerce strategy, the platform has introduced three key pillars to deliver immersive and interactive shopping experiences at scale.
 
This includes ‘Meesho Creator Club’, a dedicated in-house affiliate program that empowers influencers, including those from tier 3 and tier 4 cities.
 
It provides real-time performance analytics, faster payouts, and direct collaboration opportunities.
 
The other feature is ‘Video Finds’, which includes short, engaging product videos hosted directly on the Meesho app. This enables users to discover and shop seamlessly through immersive content. There is also ‘Live Shop’, a real-time interactive session where sellers and influencers showcase products, answer queries, and drive instant sales.   
 
Topics :MeeshoIndia ecommerce marketInfluencer campaign

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

