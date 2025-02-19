Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

Rao's appointment follows a streak of leadership changes at the payments technology company

PayU
PayU (Photo: Wikipedia)
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech firm PayU on Wednesday appointed Pramod Rao as its new chief risk officer (CRO) amid a series of new hires at the senior management level.
 
Rao will be responsible for shaping and overseeing risk management strategies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and strengthening the organisation’s financial and operational risk framework, the company said.
 
He has previously worked with Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, Citibank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, and HSBC.
 
Rao’s appointment follows a streak of leadership changes at the payments technology company.
 
The firm said it had been "strategically expanding" across roles over the past six to eight months.
 
"We are delighted to welcome Pramod Rao to PayU at a pivotal time, as digital transactions continue to scale rapidly, making risk management more important than ever. His extensive experience in financial security, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention will be key to enhancing our risk framework and ensuring seamless, secure transactions for our customers,” said Anirban Mukherjee, chief executive officer (CEO), PayU.

Also Read

PhonePe launches device tokenisation for credit and debit card transactions

Razorpay elevates Haria to role of CPO as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

Premium

Razorpay marks 10 years, targets about $400 billion in TPV by 2030

Fintech firm Ambak raises $7 million in seed and pre-series A round

Slice to rebrand as Slice Small Finance Bank after North East SFB merger

 
Some of the new hires at PayU Payments include Pranav Pandya as chief compliance officer, Dimple Mehta as company secretary, and Rahul Bharadwaj as head of operations. PayU has also appointed Ashok Patil as chief risk officer for its credit business.
 
“I look forward to working with the talented team at PayU to enhance security measures, drive compliance excellence, and support the company’s growth in the dynamic payments ecosystem," said Pramod Rao, chief risk officer, PayU.
 
Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its in-principle authorisation to the company to operate as an online payment aggregator.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho launches 'creator marketplace' to ramp up influencer-driven traffic

Premium

Byju's fallout lingers but edtech ecosystem bets on long-term benefits

Premium

The travails of Sachin Bansal's Navi, a fintech that wanted to be a bank

Premium

Funding squeeze hit brakes on startups' unicorn race in 2024: Tracxn

Google-backed Glance targets profitability in yr, eyes AI-powered growth

Topics :Fintech firmsPayULeadershippayments

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story