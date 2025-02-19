PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

Fintech firm PayU on Wednesday appointed Pramod Rao as its new chief risk officer (CRO) amid a series of new hires at the senior management level.

Rao will be responsible for shaping and overseeing risk management strategies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and strengthening the organisation’s financial and operational risk framework, the company said.

He has previously worked with Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, Citibank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, and HSBC.

Rao’s appointment follows a streak of leadership changes at the payments technology company.

The firm said it had been "strategically expanding" across roles over the past six to eight months.

"We are delighted to welcome Pramod Rao to PayU at a pivotal time, as digital transactions continue to scale rapidly, making risk management more important than ever. His extensive experience in financial security, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention will be key to enhancing our risk framework and ensuring seamless, secure transactions for our customers,” said Anirban Mukherjee, chief executive officer (CEO), PayU.

Some of the new hires at PayU Payments include Pranav Pandya as chief compliance officer, Dimple Mehta as company secretary, and Rahul Bharadwaj as head of operations. PayU has also appointed Ashok Patil as chief risk officer for its credit business.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at PayU to enhance security measures, drive compliance excellence, and support the company’s growth in the dynamic payments ecosystem," said Pramod Rao, chief risk officer, PayU.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its in-principle authorisation to the company to operate as an online payment aggregator.