Nurix AI raises $27.5 mn in funding round led by Accel, General Catalyst

Nurix AI, a startup that builds artificial intelligence solutions for companies, has raised $27.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel and General Catalyst.

Nurix aims to reinvent workflows and customer interactions through "AI-led, human-augmented solutions", said a statement. Founded this year, the startup helps enterprises in integrating generative AI (GenAI) and solves issues related to system compatibility and data management. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

By building custom AI agents equipped with human-like voice and reasoning capabilities, the company intends to streamline operations while maintaining personalised, scalable customer interactions, said the statement.

“AI is at the inflection point with the promise of completely transforming how work happens in the enterprise,” said Mukesh Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of Nurix AI.

“India has deep AI talent to be at the forefront of this transformation and we are super excited to build India’s leading AI team to drive this charter,” said Bansal, who previously founded Myntra and Cult.fit.

Nurix AI is the latest company to be funded by Bansal's Meraki Labs, a startup incubator. Nurix collaborates with entrepreneurs to create companies "from the ground up", offering seed funding between $250,000 and $5 million.

Nurix will use the investment on technology and operations to meet the growing demand for custom AI solutions in Asia and North America, said the statement. This includes enhancing R&D and strengthening partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

“India has become the world’s services destination, and with the advent of GenAI, that trend is set to accelerate even further,” said Subrata Mitra, partner, Accel.

Nurix’s first offering will target the business process outsourcing industry, combining AI efficiency with human oversight to provide reliable customer service at scale.