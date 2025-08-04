Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MS Dhoni's business empire: Brands, startups, and major investments

Dhoni has started many business ventures and invested in just as many, practically building a business empire of his own

MS Dhoni

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

“It doesn't matter how you start, just finish it like Dhoni,” is a popular quote created by fans, derived from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s time with the Indian cricket team when he became famous for winning matches for his team with his big-hitting abilities after taking the match into the final overs from an impossible-looking situation. However, while the quote is not officially given by the man himself, he sure does live by this code.
 
Dhoni, even before announcing his retirement from international cricket almost six years ago, had already started working on what he would do once his time on the cricketing field was over. Dhoni started many business ventures and invested in just as many, practically building a business empire of his own. The former Indian skipper recently added yet another investment project to his portfolio by investing in a cloud kitchen venture which goes by the name House of Biryani (HOB), as mentioned in an advertorial in a major newspaper. 
 

Not his first rodeo

Dhoni investing in HOB is not the first time the former Indian skipper has decided to invest in an up-and-coming business, as we have already mentioned earlier in the story. He has a long portfolio of companies where he either invested or founded/co-founded. From founding Seven to Hotel Mahi Residency or investing in projects like HOB, Dhoni has built a business empire of his own. But what are some other major projects Captain Cool has associated himself with? Take a look.

Major investments and business ventures of Dhoni

  • Seven (Sportswear and Footwear Brand): Launched in 2016, Dhoni is the part-owner (footwear section) and also the brand ambassador. The brand features sportswear and footwear inspired by his cricket legacy.
  • SportsFit World / Fit7 (Gyms): Dhoni owns over 200 SportsFit gyms and has also invested in Fit7, making a notable mark on India’s growing health and wellness industry.
  • Chennaiyin FC (Indian Super League Football): Co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, one of the ISL's prominent football teams. The team has won multiple titles under his co-ownership.
  • Mahi Racing Team India (SuperSport World Championship): Dhoni co-owns this motorcycle racing team, competing internationally and adding another sport to his business interests.
  • Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Film & Digital Content Production): Founded in 2019 with his wife, Sakshi, this company produces films and series, primarily in southern Indian languages, and aims to create positive, engaging content.
  • Hotel Mahi Residency (Hospitality, Ranchi): Owner of Hotel Mahi Residency, a hospitality venture in his hometown, Ranchi.
  • Organic Farming & Agriculture: Owns agricultural land near Ranchi, promoting organic farming and investing in agri-based startups.
  • 7Ink Brews (F&B—Copter7 Beers & Chocolates): Invested in and co-founded this Mumbai-based beverage and artisanal chocolates startup. The Copter7 brand is inspired by his signature helicopter shot and jersey number.

Startup and tech investments

  • Garuda Aerospace: Drone tech; 1.1% stake. Dhoni is both an investor and brand ambassador.
  • EMotorad: Electric mobility/e-bike startup; equity investor and brand ambassador.
  • Tagda Raho: Fitness and wellness startup, promoting traditional workouts; angel investor.
  • CARS24: Auto resale marketplace; investor and ambassador since 2019.
  • Khatabook: Fintech firm for MSMEs; investor and brand ambassador since 2020.
  • Shaka Harry: Plant-based protein food startup; investor.
  • HomeLane: Home interiors and design; strategic investor.
  • Rigi: Creator monetization platform; investor.
  • Centricity: Wealth and fintech platform; invested via family office.
  • SILA Group: Real estate services platform.
  • Acko: Digital insurance startup; investment made in July 2025 via family office.
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

