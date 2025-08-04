Home / Companies / Start Ups / Mitigata raises $5.9 million to scale cyber resilience platform in India

Mitigata raises $5.9 million to scale cyber resilience platform in India

Mitigata, a cyber resilience startup, has secured $5.9 million in Series A funding to expand its integrated platform that combines cybersecurity, compliance, and insurance for India's digital economy

L-R - Sarthak Dubey (Co-founder and COO), Mayank Morya (Co-founder and CTO), Bhranti Shah (Chief Underwriting Officer), Akshit Kaushik (Co-founder and CBO), Mohit Anand (Co-founder and CEO)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Mitigata, a cyber resilience startup, has raised $5.9 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with continued support from existing backers Titan Capital and WEH Ventures.
 
Positioning itself as the first line of defense for Digital India, Mitigata offers a full-stack platform that integrates security, risk, compliance, and cyber insurance. The company is targeting Indian enterprises, regulated entities, and critical infrastructure providers facing escalating cyber threats.
 
The funding will accelerate the development of Mitigata’s AI-powered security and risk management platform. It will also help enhance its suite of cyber resilience services and scale operations across major Indian cities and international markets.
 
“Most businesses still treat cyber insurance and security as separate cost centers, often relying on fragmented vendors and siloed solutions,” said Mohit Anand, co-founder and CEO of Mitigata. “We’ve reimagined and Indianized the model — delivering integrated, high-impact cyber resilience that combines security and insurance into a single, cost-efficient solution tailored to the unique needs of Indian organizations.”
 
As part of its growth plans, Mitigata will establish three dedicated Global Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi to scale its AI-driven threat detection, incident response, and managed security services across the country.
 
“Mitigata is pioneering a new AI-led services approach to cyber resilience that covers the entire lifecycle—from prevention and mitigation to risk transfer via insurance,” said Anand Datta, partner at Nexus Venture Partners.
 
Mitigata partners with all major general and public-sector insurers, including HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, TATA AIG, Bajaj Allianz, and New India Assurance. It ensures that cyber coverage is tightly aligned with real-time risk posture, enabling smarter coverage, better claims outcomes, and faster response to cyber incidents.
 
“In a short span of time, Mitigata has become the trusted partner for solutioning cybersecurity and insurance across enterprises as they face up to this mounting challenge,” said Deepak Gupta, general partner at WEH Ventures.
 
The founders — Mohit Anand, Sarthak Dubey, Mayank Morya, and Akshit Kaushik — bring with them rich experience from leading organizations such as Meesho, Delhivery, Lenskart, Khosla Labs (Trustt-Novopay), and CGI.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

