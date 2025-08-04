Mitigata raises $5.9 million to scale cyber resilience platform in India

Mitigata, a cyber resilience startup, has raised $5.9 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with continued support from existing backers Titan Capital and WEH Ventures.

Positioning itself as the first line of defense for Digital India, Mitigata offers a full-stack platform that integrates security, risk, compliance, and cyber insurance. The company is targeting Indian enterprises, regulated entities, and critical infrastructure providers facing escalating cyber threats.

The funding will accelerate the development of Mitigata’s AI-powered security and risk management platform. It will also help enhance its suite of cyber resilience services and scale operations across major Indian cities and international markets.

“Most businesses still treat cyber insurance and security as separate cost centers, often relying on fragmented vendors and siloed solutions,” said Mohit Anand, co-founder and CEO of Mitigata. “We’ve reimagined and Indianized the model — delivering integrated, high-impact cyber resilience that combines security and insurance into a single, cost-efficient solution tailored to the unique needs of Indian organizations.” As part of its growth plans, Mitigata will establish three dedicated Global Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi to scale its AI-driven threat detection, incident response, and managed security services across the country. “Mitigata is pioneering a new AI-led services approach to cyber resilience that covers the entire lifecycle—from prevention and mitigation to risk transfer via insurance,” said Anand Datta, partner at Nexus Venture Partners.