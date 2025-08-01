AI Startup SixSense raises funding to help chip factories boost production

SixSense, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze semiconductor manufacturing data, has secured new funding led by Peak XV’s Surge accelerator program, the company said.

The startup, founded by engineers Akanksha Jagwani and Avni Agarwal, converts production data—including defect images and equipment signals—into real-time insights that help chip factories prevent quality problems and increase the number of usable semiconductors produced on each manufacturing line. Alpha Intelligence Capital, Febe, and other investors also participated in the round, though the company didn’t disclose the amount raised.

With the new funding, SixSense plans to expand into chipmaking hubs in Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US. It will also deepen partnerships with AI-driven inspection equipment makers and invest in research and development to shift from standalone tools to interconnected, AI-powered factory systems that improve real-time decision-making.

As demand surges from AI, 5G, the Internet of Things, and electric vehicles, chipmakers are racing to build smaller, more complex chips—with far less room for error. “Making a single chip is one of the most demanding feats in modern manufacturing—it happens in cleanrooms thousands of times cleaner than hospital operating rooms and relies on precise coordination across hundreds of machines and thousands of ultra-sensitive steps,” said Akanksha Jagwani, co-founder and chief executive of SixSense. “Imagine trying to build a skyscraper out of microscopic Lego blocks, where a tiny shift in one brick— invisible to the eye—can collapse the whole structure. That’s what chip factories face every day.”

Spotting early signs of failure before they spiral into costly defects or delays is a big challenge, and that’s where AI becomes essential. SixSense AI gives engineers the early warnings they need to fix problems. Their platform analyzes massive volumes of production data to detect, classify, and predict failure patterns—helping factories shift from reactive inspection to proactive control. “Unlike traditional AI tools, SixSense is hardware-agnostic, explainable, and built for engineers—not data scientists,” said Avni Agarwal, co-founder and chief technology officer at SixSense. “Process engineers can fine-tune models using their own fab data, deploy them in under two days, and trust the results—all without writing a single line of code. That’s what makes the platform both powerful and practical.”