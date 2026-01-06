Home / Companies / Start Ups / Juniper Green raises ₹2,039 cr in debt financing for renewable projects

Juniper Green raises ₹2,039 cr in debt financing for renewable projects

The company raised the debt financing from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), HSBC Bank, DBS Bank India, Barclays Bank and Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited

Juniper Green Energy raises ₹2,039 crore in fresh debt from NaBFID, HSBC, DBS, Barclays and AIFL to fund new wind, solar and hybrid renewable projects.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
Juniper Green Energy announced it has secured Rs 2,039 crore in debt financing from global and national financial institutions for the growth and development of the company’s upcoming renewable projects.
 
The company raised the debt financing from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), HSBC Bank, DBS Bank India, Barclays Bank and Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL).
 
It said the diversified financing mix reflects growing institutional confidence in the company’s project execution capabilities, asset quality and long-term growth strategy within India’s renewable energy sector. The company said it has also expanded its non-fund-based limits with Federal Bank and Axis Bank.
 
“The participation of leading domestic and global financial institutions, including several first-time partners, enhances our financial flexibility and positions us well to deliver the next phase of capacity addition,” said Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer, Juniper Green Energy.
 
NaBFID provided debt financing of Rs 566 crore for the company’s under-construction 90 megawatt (MW) Juniper Green Kite wind power project in Gujarat.
 
HSBC Bank extended debt financing of Rs 408 crore for the company’s under-construction 75 MW Juniper Green Beam Eight solar-wind hybrid power project in Maharashtra, representing HSBC’s first greenfield project financing to the company. HSBC Bank has earlier extended non-fund-based and green loan facilities to Juniper Green.
 
DBS Bank India and Barclays Bank have sanctioned Rs 300 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, in medium-term debt (three-year tenor) to support the capital expenditure requirements of various under-construction renewable energy projects.
 
This would be the first banking transaction between Barclays Bank and Juniper Green Energy. Meanwhile, DBS Bank India has extended the loan in addition to existing non-fund-based facilities.
 
Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL) has extended long-term debt of Rs 515 crore for the company’s under-construction 75 MW Juniper Green ETA Five solar-wind hybrid power project in Maharashtra.
 
The current round of financing follows Juniper Green’s Rs 1,739 crore debt raise in August 2025 from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

