Oravel Stays plans global expansion with 100 new SUNDAY Hotels in FY26

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels and Homes, is planning to ramp up the expansion of SUNDAY Hotels, its premium hotel brand, in the financial year 2026 (FY26), targeting 100 hotels globally, the company said in its release.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the expansion plan.

“The initiative is a part of Oravel’s ongoing programme to spread its premium hotel footprint around the globe,” the company said in its release. “The global expansion of SUNDAY Hotels was kickstarted in August 2024 with the launch of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai, followed by SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage Hotel in the United Kingdom,” the statement added.

Currently, there are 30 SUNDAY Hotels open, with SUNDAY Luxury Downtown Al Qudaybiyah in Manama, Bahrain, being one of the recent additions to the hotel brand’s portfolio, according to its release. SUNDAY Hotels, launched in May 2023 through a joint venture between SoftBank Group and Oravel Stays, is present across 10 countries including India, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. According to the company’s statement, the rapid expansion of SUNDAY Hotels across key markets has been driven by strong consumer demand and partnerships. In India, Oravel Stays operates 13 SUNDAY Hotels.