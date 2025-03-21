Turbostart invests $1 mn in Lighthouse PropTech's $2.5 mn funding round

Bengaluru-based Turbostart, a global early-stage venture capital firm, has announced a $1 million investment in Lighthouse PropTech as part of a $2.5 million funding round. The investment will fuel Lighthouse PropTech’s expansion as it builds a technology-driven platform for luxury real estate transactions in India.

“India’s luxury real estate boom is being shaped by proptech innovation, and the numbers tell the story — high-end housing sales have doubled in top-tier cities, institutional capital is pouring into real estate technology, and AI-driven purchasing is now mainstream. Lighthouse PropTech is positioned at the heart of this transformation,” said Ganesh Raju, founder of Turbostart Global.

The Dabur Family Office and several other high net-worth individual (HNI) family offices joined the round, valuing the company at $13.5 million.

Founded by Sumesh Mishra, former chief operating officer of Sunteck Realty, Lighthouse PropTech brings a combination of deep real estate expertise and an understanding of high-end consumer behaviour. The platform is designed to streamline HNI and ultra-high net-worth individual (UHNI) transactions and manage premium real estate assets in an industry that is rapidly advancing.

“Luxury real estate is evolving rapidly, and the demand for seamless, tech-powered portfolio management has never been higher. Partnering with Turbostart gives us more than capital — it brings a high-impact ecosystem of strategic expertise, industry connections, and deep technology enablement. This partnership will accelerate our mission to redefine how HNIs and UHNIs buy, sell, and manage real estate in a market set to double in value over the next five years,” said Sumesh Mishra, co-founder of Lighthouse PropTech.