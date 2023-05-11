Start-up registrations near 100K-mark, no. of new ventures up since Covid

Not all sectors have received equal attention from start-up founders. Of more than 50 sectors, just five: information technology services; health care and lifesciences; education; agriculture; and food and beverages account for around a third of the registered start-ups (chart 2). The others in the top ten sectors include professional and commercial services, construction, technology hardware, finance technology and renewable energy. The top ten accounted for 56 per cent of start-ups as of February.

Registration of start-ups with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) helps avoid the so-called angel tax. The angel tax is when the government imposes a tax on investments that start-ups receive. The tax department reportedly saw the angel tax as a measure to prevent money laundering using inflated start-up valuations. This, however, also affected genuine start-ups whose valuations can rise significantly as they scale up.