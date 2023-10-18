Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe revenue soars 77% in FY23 on booming digital payments market

PhonePe revenue soars 77% in FY23 on booming digital payments market

The company's loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation on a standalone basis widened to 17.55 billion rupees ($210.8 million) from 16.12 billion rupees a year ago

Reuters BENGALURU
PhonePe

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart-owned PhonePe said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue for financial year 2023 surged 77%, as more customers used its platform to send and receive money in India's booming digital payments market.

The company's loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation on a standalone basis widened to 17.55 billion rupees ($210.8 million) from 16.12 billion rupees a year ago, PhonePe said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue grew to 29.14 billion rupees from 16.46 billion rupees a year ago.

"Revenue growth was also driven by the launch and scale-up of new products and businesses such as smart speakers, rent payments, and insurance distribution," it said.

The company had last fiscal year raised 70.21 billion rupees from investors such as General Atlantic, Walmart and Tiger Global at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, turning it the country's most valuable payments firm.

PhonePe, which has more than 490 million registered users, had a near 51% share of the value of transactions on India's instant money transfer system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as of March end.

The company, which moved its domicile to India from Singapore last October, intends to list on the domestic stock exchanges, though it is yet to give a timeline.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

P2M transactions to make 75% of all UPI transactions by 2025: Report

After PayCM, Congress uses 'PhonePe' to target Shivraj Singh; firm objects

PhonePe Insurance launches monthly subscriptions for health policies

WinZo saw 40 bn micro-transactions on its platform in FY23, mostly via UPI

Wealth management firm Neo raises $35 mn in funding from Peak XV Partners

Exits abound for Indian angel investment platforms despite funding slowdown

KKR-backed Avendus to tap tech investment banking deals in Southeast Asia

Will file much-delayed March 2022 financial results this week, says Byju's

Skootr gives on lease 21,000 sq ft to US based Pinnacle in Hyderabad

Topics :PhonePedigital paymentUPIUPI transactions

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story