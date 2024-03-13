Home / Companies / Start Ups / Quick commerce major Zepto introduces Rs 2 platform fee for select users

Quick commerce major Zepto introduces Rs 2 platform fee for select users

Swiggy Instamart and Zomato-owned Blinkit currently do not charge a platform fee for their grocery orders

Kaivalya Vohra, founder, Zepto
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Quick commerce player Zepto has introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 for select users in a bid to achieve profitability, becoming the first player in the segment to do so.

The company, however, did not specify the target users, or the criteria on which they will make the selection.

The company’s competitors, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato-owned Blinkit currently do not charge platform fee for their grocery orders. They do, however, charge a similar platform fee for food delivery orders.

“We don’t believe in being over dependent on delivery fees to be profitable. We believe in core operating efficiency and cost reduction to be profitable. We are on track to achieve the EBITDA positive milestone even with much lower delivery fees-- Zepto Pass is the quintessential example of this,” said a Zepto spokesperson.

The platform, like many of its competitors, also charges miscellaneous fees like handling charges, convenience charges, etc.

Food delivery major Swiggy was the first to introduce a platform fee.

The Bengaluru-based firm had, in April last year, introduced a nominal fee of Rs 2 for select users, which it later expanded to all its customers. It subsequently increased the fee to Rs 3, before now charging users Rs 5.

Swiggy recently also suggested a potential increase in its platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10, as it looks to improve its margins in the lead-up to its anticipated public listing later this year.

Topics :ZeptoFood delivery in Indiastartups in India

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

