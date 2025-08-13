Refold AI raises $6.5 mn to scale autonomous enterprise integration agents

AI startup Refold AI on Tuesday announced that it has raised $6.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21, and other notable angel investors.

The company will use the capital to expand its engineering team, deepen product integrations, and support its growing base of enterprise customers.

Refold AI currently serves over 30 paying enterprise clients, including Incorta and Naehas. The company has doubled its growth in two months, now supporting more than 1,500 active users and processing over 30 million API calls per month. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) is already in the seven-figure range.

Founded by the team behind JustDoc (acquired by Reliance), Refold was born out of firsthand experience managing complex enterprise systems. “We were spending more time managing chaos than building software,” said Jugal Anchalia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We started Refold with a simple idea: integrations are repeatable and cumbersome—they should not need humans.” Building seamless AI-powered integrations “As we enter the agentic era, enterprise integrations stand out as one of the most compelling and valuable use cases. For decades, companies have burned billions on brittle, bloated workflows. Refold has rebuilt the stack from the ground up to make integrations seamless and intelligent, and the market is already catching on,” said Hadley Harris, Founding General Partner at Eniac Ventures.

With a 20-member team across San Mateo and Bangalore, Refold plans to expand to 30 by the end of the year. Its current focus is on deepening its enterprise integration catalogue and enabling zero-friction deployment. “Finally, someone is fixing the most broken part of enterprise software. For decades, we’ve been patching integrations with expensive consultants and manual work. Refold’s AI agents don’t just patch the problem—they eliminate it. This is a fundamental leap forward,” added Nicholas Muy, Venture Partner at Tidal Ventures. Autonomous agents, not middleware Refold’s approach replaces traditional middleware or in-house integration teams with autonomous AI agents—lightweight programs that learn how systems interact, generate and maintain integration code, and adapt to changes automatically.

The platform is already being used to manage ERP-to-CRM synchronisations, finance automation, and mission-critical supply chain workflows. “We’re not building another workflow tool,” said Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We’re replacing the consultant economy with agents that learn and scale. In the future, integrations should be free, fast, and invisible.” A new model for automation Unlike legacy iPaaS tools that rely on templates or consulting hours, Refold transforms one-off edge cases into repeatable, productised agents. The startup’s incentives are aligned with reducing—not increasing—complexity. At its core, Refold combines reasoning and reinforcement learning to enable agents that make decisions autonomously.