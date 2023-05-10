Before joining OTPless, Anubhav Mathur was the Senior Director of Engineering at BharatPe. He has also worked with notable companies such as OLA and Grofers.
Pawan Pathak, on the other hand, worked as a Senior Vice President (SVP) in companies such as Naukri, Yatra, Paytm, and BharatPe.
Sahil Chawla, who has held senior sales positions at Pine Labs, BharatPe, American Express, Flipkart, Zomato, and Paytm, joins the team as the company's new Chief Sales Officer.
"We are delighted to have Anubhav, Pawan, and Sahil join our leadership team. Their knowledge, experience, and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we expand and innovate. They will be critical to OTPless' success as a global authentication company founded in India," said Bhavik Koladiya, CEO of OTPless.