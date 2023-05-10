OTPless has been successful in obtaining seed funding from a number of well-known angel investors. Among this diverse group are Neeraj Arora, a well-known investor from Venture Highway, Kunal Shah, the creator of Cred, Amrish Rau from Pine Labs, Jitendra Gupta from Jupiter, Utsav Somani from Angellist, Amit Jain from Uber, Fabrice Grinda from OLX, and Luke Skertich from FJ Labs.

Anubhav Mathur has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Pawan Pathak as Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Sahil Chawla as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), said the company in a statement.Before joining OTPless, Anubhav Mathur was the Senior Director of Engineering at BharatPe. He has also worked with notable companies such as OLA and Grofers.Pawan Pathak, on the other hand, worked as a Senior Vice President (SVP) in companies such as Naukri, Yatra, Paytm, and BharatPe.Sahil Chawla, who has held senior sales positions at Pine Labs, BharatPe, American Express, Flipkart, Zomato, and Paytm, joins the team as the company's new Chief Sales Officer."We are delighted to have Anubhav, Pawan, and Sahil join our leadership team. Their knowledge, experience, and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we expand and innovate. They will be critical to OTPless' success as a global authentication company founded in India," said Bhavik Koladiya, CEO of OTPless.