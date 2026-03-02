SFO Tech raises ₹750 cr funding led by Trident Growth, Amicus Capital

“Beyond capital, Trident Growth Partners and Amicus Capital bring deep domestic and global relationships and shared conviction of building our company into a leading global player,” said SFO Technologies’ founder, N Jehangir. “With their support, we are poised to scale our capacity, deepen our technological capabilities.”

India’s manufacturing sector is at an inflection point as global supply chains undergo fundamental restructuring. The electronics manufacturing services industry is evolving from a cost-driven model to one anchored in engineering sophistication, technological capability and supply-chain resilience. As geopolitical uncertainties and the need for diversification intensify, global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly seeking reliable partners capable of delivering high-complexity solutions with consistent quality. In this environment, Indian manufacturers with proven track records, deep technical expertise and the ability to manage stringent qualification requirements are being tapped as critical partners. This is driving a meaningful shift in India’s share of global technology manufacturing.