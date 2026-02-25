Wootzwork raises $6.6 mn to bring predictability to offshore manufacturing

Engineering and manufacturing solutions company Wootzwork has raised $6.6 million in a Series A round of funding led by Z47, with continued participation from Nexus Venture Partners and AdvantEdge Founders, and the addition of Stride Ventures. The company had previously raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Z47 and Nexus Venture Partners. This brings the total funds raised so far to almost $10 million.

The capital will be used to expand Wootzwork’s global engineering and programme teams and support larger, more complex OEM programmes. It will also be used to scale its manufacturing control systems across regions.

Wootzwork was founded by Karan Anand and Himanshu Uniyal, who bring years of experience in cross-border strategy, scaling operations, engineering systems, and manufacturing execution. “Most companies treat manufacturing complexity as a risk to be minimised,” said Karan Anand, co-founder and CEO of Wootzwork. “We treat it as a competitive advantage. When the system is engineered properly, complexity becomes leverage — not chaos.” Global manufacturing contributes to 15 per cent of global GDP and is estimated to be worth about $14.85 trillion in 2025. It is projected to grow to $20.76 trillion by 2032, a 4.9 per cent CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

As industrial supply chains globalise, execution has become increasingly fragmented. Projects now span multiple countries, dozens of suppliers, and different quality frameworks, creating coordination gaps that lead to delays, rework, and cost overruns. It is estimated that 15 to 30 per cent of anticipated offshore savings are typically lost through these breakdowns. Wootzwork was built as an alternative to that model. The company operates as a single, accountable manufacturing partner to global OEMs for complex industrial programmes across India and Southeast Asia, with onshore manufacturing where required in customer markets. By mapping, qualifying, and governing manufacturing capacity across regions, Wootzwork orchestrates the journey of a product from concept to factory-level output in weeks rather than years. For global enterprises, this translates into faster time to production. This allows them to stay focused on product, engineering, and customers instead of execution complexity.

“Scale usually breaks quality because systems don’t scale with it,” said Himanshu Uniyal, co-founder and COO of Wootzwork. “We built the system so quality scales with execution, not against it.” Wootzwork operates with engineering and programme teams across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany. This enables close coordination with enterprise customers while retaining deep on-ground manufacturing control. “Wootzwork represents the kind of founder-led global ambition in advanced manufacturing that we want to back from India,” said Sudipto Sannigrahi, managing partner and investor at Z47. “We are happy to see the AI-driven manufacturing engine that Wootzwork has built and the quality of global customers they are adding value to.”