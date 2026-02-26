MeltPlan raises $10 mn in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

MeltPlan, a pre-construction AI platform founded in 2025, said it has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Noa. This brings the total funds raised by the company to $14 million. The funds will be used to further develop what it calls the “planning engine” for the $14 trillion construction industry, an AI system designed specifically to optimise decisions before construction begins. The funding will accelerate MeltPlan’s product development across code, cost, schedule, and value decision systems.

“Construction doesn’t fail because teams are not skilled or execute poorly,” said Kanav Hasija, co-founder and CEO of MeltPlan. “It fails because preconstruction teams are fragmented and commit too early with incomplete information. We’re building an AI system that allows teams to evaluate constraints, run scenarios, and align before plans are frozen.”

While design software optimises use and aesthetics and construction software optimises execution and control, MeltPlan is building the missing layer — software that optimises decisions and trade-offs upstream. This is done before scope is locked, procurement begins, and change orders become inevitable. Kanav, who previously co-founded a $3 billion health-tech startup Innovaccer to make healthcare in the US more affordable and accessible, is now focusing on making the construction industry more productive. He is joined by Tanmaya Kala, co-founder and COO, a Stanford-educated civil engineer who was project executive at DPR Construction handling large commercial, healthcare, and life science projects.

“Built environment workflows are full of irreversible decisions made under uncertainty,” said Pankaj Mitra, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “MeltPlan is approaching preconstruction as a system, not a phase, building a visionary ‘planning engine’ layer that helps teams quantify trade-offs early and reduce downstream volatility.” MeltPlan is working with top enterprise contractors like DPR Construction in California and Innovo Group in the UAE to help in their planning or preconstruction phase of construction. Unlike general-purpose AI tools adapted for construction, MeltPlan is building a construction-native AI system that is designed to understand building codes, materials, sequencing, procurement, and construction methods. The system has already scored 95 per cent or higher on building inspector exams, and the company is working to expand its expertise across all trades and disciplines in construction planning.

The planning engine brings four systems into a single workflow. The code system guides compliance for designers and inspectors. The cost system handles risk-based take-offs and bid levelling. The schedule system supports scenario planning before scope is set. The value system analyses impact and drives optimisation for owners and developers. Rather than digitising existing workflows, MeltPlan aims to help teams simulate outcomes before committing to them. “Preconstruction is treated like a phase,” Kala said. “But it’s actually the operating system of the project. When decisions evolve upstream, execution downstream becomes boring — and that’s a good thing.”