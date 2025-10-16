Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eternal Q2 results: PAT at ₹65 cr, revenue more than doubles to ₹13,590 cr

Eternal Q2 results: PAT at ₹65 cr, revenue more than doubles to ₹13,590 cr

The revenue from the company's quick commerce segment increased over seven-fold to ₹9,891 crore in the Q2 FY26, it was in ₹1,156 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, the food delivery and quick-commerce company that owns Zomato and Blinkit, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹65 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
The food delivery platform operator, which rebranded itself as Eternal in March, had posted a profit of ₹176 crore in the June-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company announced in an exchange filing.
 
Eternal’s businesses span its India food-ordering operations, quick commerce, Hyperpure (B2B supplies), going-out services, and other residual segments.
 
Impact of new acquisitions
 
The company noted that the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year due to the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which holds the ‘movie ticketing’ and ‘events’ businesses, respectively, from One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm’s parent firm). The acquisition was completed in August 2024.
 

Eternal’s profit before tax declined to ₹129 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹237 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Operational revenue surges 186 per cent
 
Eternal’s revenue from operations rose 186 per cent to ₹13,590 crore in Q2 FY26, up from ₹4,799 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
Rising expenses weigh on margins
 
The company reported total expenses of ₹13,813 crore for the quarter under review, compared with ₹4,783 crore a year earlier.
 
Its expenses on advertising and sales promotion almost doubled to ₹806 crore in Q2 FY26, while expenses related to deliveries increased marginally to ₹2,213 crore.
 
Quick commerce drives growth
 
Revenue from the company’s quick-commerce segment increased over sevenfold to ₹9,891 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to ₹1,156 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
Revenue from the food ordering and delivery business rose marginally to ₹2,485 crore, from ₹2,012 crore in Q2 FY25.
 
Meanwhile, revenue from Hyperpure supplies declined to ₹1,023 crore in Q2 FY26, from ₹1,473 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Topics : Zomato Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

