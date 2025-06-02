Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Snitch, a rising direct-to-consumer (D2C) menswear brand in India, has secured up to $40 million in a Series B funding round aimed at accelerating its expansion plans. The round was led by Mumbai-based 360 ONE Asset, with continued support from existing investors IvyCap Ventures and SWC Global. New backers included the Ravi Modi Family Office — associated with ethnic wear giant Manyavar — as well as a group of angel investors. Founded to address the evolving fashion preferences of India’s urban male consumers, Snitch has gained traction for its affordable, trend-forward apparel. The company plans to use the fresh capital to broaden its offline retail presence from more than 55 stores to over 100 by the end of 2025.

It also intends to enter the quick commerce space, offering near-instant delivery of fashion items, and expand into new lifestyle and apparel categories. Additionally, Snitch is eyeing international markets, with pilot launches expected in the near future. “Snitch has been a force redefining fashion making in India for the world. This fundraise is a backing to our belief that Indian fashion can move with speed, scale and confidence, and truly compete at a global stage,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Snitch. With 120 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, more than 55 stores, and strong loyal customer base, Dungarwal said the firm is stepping into a bigger league, building a world-class brand.

“As we gear up for global expansion and entering the public markets, this marks a bold step towards creating one of India’s most iconic fashion stories,” added Dungarwal. ALSO READ: Rare earth supply squeeze likely to hit India's EV boom, say experts Chetan Naik, senior fund manager and strategy head for technology at 360 ONE Asset, described Snitch as one of India’s fastest-growing and profitable scaled D2C brands. He noted the company’s distinctive approach to fashion retail, citing its agility in tracking trends, digital-first execution, and expanding its omnichannel presence. Naik highlighted Snitch’s operating model, which combines rapid design cycles, end-to-end execution, and lean manufacturing.

“Snitch has demonstrated the rare ability to deliver high growth while maintaining strong unit economics and exceptional capital efficiency,” said Naik. He added, “Its sharp focus on men’s fashion, backed by a scalable offline model, positions it well to become a category-defining brand.” Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner at IvyCap Ventures, said the firm’s reinvestment in Snitch reflects its continued confidence in the brand’s execution capabilities, capital-efficient growth, and distinct positioning within the men’s fashion segment. He noted that with a targeted focus on Gen Z and millennial consumers, along with a scalable omnichannel strategy, Snitch is on a strong path towards category leadership.

Tuck Lye Koh, founding partner, SWC Global, said Snitch continues to demonstrate strong supply chain management as well as high focus on customer experience. He said over the last 18 months, with the offline expansion, Snitch has established itself into a truly omnichannel brand. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership with the team to grow Snitch into a leading men’s apparel brand in the country,” said Tuck Lye Koh. Founded in 2020, Snitch has emerged as a standout in India’s D2C fashion market. It previously raised Rs 110 crore in its Series A round in December 2023, which laid the foundation for its offline expansion, tech stack, and product depth.