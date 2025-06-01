Home / Companies / Start Ups / Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food biz licence in Dharavi, Mumbai

Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food biz licence in Dharavi, Mumbai

The suspension will remain in effect until the establishment achieves full compliance and receives clearance from the licensing authority, the FDA said

Zepto
According to the authority, Kiranakart Technologies—the firm that operates Zepto—was found in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority of Maharashtra has suspended the food business licence of quick commerce unicorn Zepto in Dharavi, Mumbai, citing non-compliance with food safety standards.
 
During an inspection, the agency observed fungal growth on certain food articles, improper maintenance of cold storage temperatures, no clear separation between expired and valid stock, food products stored directly on the ground, wet and dirty floors, and the storage of food items near clogged and stagnant water. The inspection was carried out following information received from the Minister of State for FDA Yogen Kadam.
 
According to the authority, Kiranakart Technologies—the firm that operates Zepto—was found in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. “The findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the licence. Accordingly, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, assistant commissioner (food), ordered an immediate suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011,” the authority said in a statement. 
 
The suspension will remain in effect until the establishment achieves full compliance and receives clearance from the licensing authority, the FDA added.
 
Responding to Business Standard’s queries, a Zepto spokesperson said, “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance. We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest.”

Topics :MaharashtraZeptoE-commerce firms

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

