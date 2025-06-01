Maharashtra FDA revokes Zepto's food biz licence in Dharavi, Mumbai

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority of Maharashtra has suspended the food business licence of quick commerce unicorn Zepto in Dharavi, Mumbai, citing non-compliance with food safety standards.

During an inspection, the agency observed fungal growth on certain food articles, improper maintenance of cold storage temperatures, no clear separation between expired and valid stock, food products stored directly on the ground, wet and dirty floors, and the storage of food items near clogged and stagnant water. The inspection was carried out following information received from the Minister of State for FDA Yogen Kadam.

According to the authority, Kiranakart Technologies—the firm that operates Zepto—was found in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. "The findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the licence. Accordingly, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, assistant commissioner (food), ordered an immediate suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011," the authority said in a statement.