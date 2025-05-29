IPO-bound ed-tech firm Imarticus Learning acquires MyCaptain in ₹50 cr deal

IPO-bound professional education platform Imarticus Learning has made its fourth strategic acquisition in four years, acquiring ed-tech firm MyCaptain in a deal valued at ₹50 crore. This move is part of the company’s goal to reach five million learners by FY28 and expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the company said in a statement. The acquisition will also deepen the platform’s accessibility in non-tech career domains.

MyCaptain currently has over 500,000 learners on its platform and recorded revenue of ₹27 crore in FY25, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at breakeven. “Imarticus Learning plans to scale the newly acquired company by at least five times over the next three years,” the company said. The acquisition also expands Imarticus Learning’s team to over 850 employees.

Prior to MyCaptain, in April 2023, Imarticus Learning acquired Hero Mindmine, the training arm of the Hero Group. It also acquired the game-based learning platform StratOnBoard in 2022 and the social learning platform Eckovation in 2021. "They (previous acquisitions) have contributed significantly. Over 20 per cent of current revenue has come directly from these acquisitions, alongside indirect benefits of strengthening leadership, content and tech capability to further enhance the Imarticus ecosystem," said Nikhil Barshikar, founder and chief executive officer of the company. Imarticus Learning currently operates over 20 training centres and offices across the country. In FY25, the company's total revenue grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹205 crore, compared to ₹177 crore in FY24.