Whizzo raises $4.2 mn from Lightspeed to transform textile manufacturing

Whizzo, a materials science manufacturing company pioneering innovation in engineered fashion and technical textiles, has raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from BEENEXT. The investment will support Whizzo’s efforts to drive advancements in materials science R&D and establish a state-of-the-art design lab for fashion-engineered textiles. It will also strengthen its supply chain infrastructure across India, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

“Our vision is to establish Whizzo as an IP-driven leader in fashion-engineered and technical textiles,” said Shrestha Kukreja, founder, Whizzo. “By creating proprietary blends and leveraging a cross-border Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) model, we aim to address critical gaps and transform the textile industry through innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity.”

Founded in 2024 by a former Zetwerk executive and an IRMA alumnus and gold medalist, Shrestha Kukreja, Whizzo is redefining textile manufacturing with a full-stack approach combining innovation, sustainability, and advanced materials science. The company creates proprietary textile blends, including cellulosic and polymer-based fibres, tailored to diverse industry needs, significantly reducing time-to-market.

Romit Mehta, vice-president, investments, Lightspeed, said technical textiles and man-made fibres represent the future of the textile market. “India is poised to become a global epicentre of innovation in this sector, driven by strong government support and visionary entrepreneurs. Shrestha is a standout leader, demonstrating the ambition and expertise needed to build an ‘India to the world’ story in this space,” said Mehta.

Saksham Pant, principal, BEENEXT, highlighted that India’s textile industry, being one of its oldest, demands innovation to meet modern challenges like sustainability and efficiency. “Whizzo is leading this transformation through advanced technology and eco-conscious practices,” said Pant.

India’s technical textiles market, valued at $45 billion in 2026, is projected to grow to $123 billion by 2035, driven by sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and defence. With products spanning clothtech, mobiltech, packtech, and agrotech, Whizzo said it is uniquely positioned to cater to industries like agriculture, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.