Atomicwork raises $25 mn to transform enterprise IT with Agentic AI

Atomicwork, which helps enterprises reduce IT service costs and boost productivity through its agentic service management platform, said it has raised $25 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by Khosla Ventures and Z47, with participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. This new infusion of capital accelerates Atomicwork's mission to transform IT service management (ITSM) with its AI-native platform that modernises how businesses operate and drive growth.

"We are pioneering agentic service management to transform how companies manage their IT workflows and enterprise services. This investment is a significant milestone, validating our vision of a future where smarter IT teams drive business growth and companies are empowered by technology, not bogged down by it," said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and chief executive officer of Atomicwork. “Our unified and adaptive self-service experience will enable businesses to move faster.”

As operations expand globally and digital systems multiply, traditional ITSM tools are reaching their limits. These legacy solutions – built for an earlier era of process management – cannot keep pace with modern business demands.

Chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief information officers (CIOs) recognise the need for transformative change. Atomicwork said the challenge is not just about managing IT anymore – it is about empowering organisations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform combines an enterprise knowledge graph with agentic AI to offload work from IT teams, allowing them to focus on driving business impact rather than managing everyday processes. By simplifying enterprise workflows, managing incidents in real time, and enabling self-healing, Atomicwork said it is helping businesses stay ahead in today’s fast-moving digital business environment.

For example, global businesses like Zuora and Pepper Money use Atomicwork to empower their teams with seamless service, intelligent automation, and actionable insights. This is driving productivity and transforming their digital workplace experience.

The funding round comes on the heels of strong product adoption and backing from over 40 global CIOs, chief technology officers (CTOs), and industry veterans.

“Atomicwork’s AI agents can autonomously handle everyday IT services, and employees can then focus on actually growing the business,” said Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures. “This is the AI innovation that large organisations need to radically transform how they work.”

Another investor, Pranay Desai, managing director at Z47, said Atomicwork has built a remarkable team and proven technology and witnessed firsthand how they are transforming IT service management for global businesses. “Their potential is immense to redefine the future of enterprise IT with Agentic AI,” said Desai.

Sanjay Nath, co-founder and managing partner of Blume Ventures, said that with the rise of agentic solutions for enterprise workflows, IT is going to be a key strategic function in driving outcomes.

“We were the first institutional backer of Atomicwork as we view it becoming a massive force multiplier for this shift, empowering IT teams to realise order-of-magnitude efficiency and cost improvements,” said Nath.

These Series A funds will be used to further scale and deploy enterprise AI agents and invest in GTM expansion. The company plans to enhance its platform support for key enterprise integrations and ensure seamless scalability.

"Enterprise IT is undergoing a radical transformation, and Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform is in a great position to innovate in this space," said Neeraj Agrawal, general partner at Battery Ventures.

Tejeshwi Sharma, managing director at Peak XV, said Atomicwork’s vision of uniting data and workflows into a single platform will be a game-changer for employee experience.