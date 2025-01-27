The push and pull factors behind leadership exits in Indian startups

|Company
|Founder/CXO
|Reason to leave
|Byju's
|Arjun Mohan
|External advisory role
|Flipkart
|Binny Bansal
|Launched a new startup, OppDoor
|Greg Moran
|Zoomcar
|Angel Investor; Mentoring early-stage startups
|Paytm
|Surinder Chawla
|Benett-Coleman
|Zomato
|Akriti Chopra
|Not known
|Bharatpe
|Suhail Sameer
|Venture Capital fund
|Ola
|Hemant Bhakshi
|Not known
|Udaan
|Amod Malviya
|Launched a new startup Pre6
|UpGrad
|Mayank Kumar
|Launched BorderPlus
|Adda24
|Chandan Singh
|Not known
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in