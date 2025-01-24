No differential pricing based on users' mobile devices: Ola on CCPA notice

Cab aggregator Ola reached out to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) today to provide clarification on the issue of differential pricing. The company communicated to the authority that it follows a uniform pricing policy irrespective of the operating system of the users.

“We have a homogeneous pricing structure for all our customers, and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user’s cellphone for identical rides. We have clarified the same to the Central Consumer Protection Authority today, and we will work with them to clear any misunderstanding in this regard,” an Ola spokesperson told Business Standard.

Not only Ola, but Uber also denied any allegations of differential pricing. “We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding,” an Uber spokesperson said.

Both companies stated that they will work with the CCPA to clear these allegations.

On Thursday, the CCPA issued notices to Ola and Uber for allegedly charging different prices for identical routes based on the mobile phone operating systems (Android or iOS) of users.

Union minister for consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/#Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses.”

In recent months, customers using these platforms have widely taken to social media to flag differences in rates on different operating systems for identical routes.